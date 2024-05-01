Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families who are looking to book a holiday in term time could face a raised school absence fine.

The upcoming rise is the first increase since 2012, with the Department of Education saying the rate is in line with inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On asking the members of the public, we heard a variety of opinions on the issue including suggestions of incorporating learning into a holiday.

Here is all you need to know about the school absence fines rise including when it will take effect and how much they will rise by.

When will the school absence fines rise take effect?

It is currently up to the local council on whether to issue a fine for missed school time. However, with the government’s new national framework, all schools will soon be required to consider a fine when a child has missed 10 or more sessions (five days) for unauthorised reasons.

From September 2024, if a child misses five school days, parents may have to pay an increased fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much will school absence fines go up by?

School absence fines will rise by £20 from £60 to £80 if paid within 21 days. If the fine has not been paid within the 21 days, it will double to £160, rising by £40 from £120.

How many school absence fines can parents receive before other action is considered?

A parent will receive up to two fines within a three-year period, before a parenting order or prosecution may be considered.