Renée Zellweger has been spotted filming the new Bridget Jones film in London, footage shows.

Residents on Haverstock Hill, London, were shocked when they saw the Oscar-winning actress walking down their street filming scenes for Mad About The Boy. The actress was filming on the street from 7pm for around two hours, they said. Pictures show Renée smiling as she walks up to the bus stop and starts chatting to other women waiting, on May 17. A resident - who wants to remain anonymous - said: "I don't know much about the Bridget Jones films but she is an Academy Award winning actress. We were hoping to see Hugh Grant or some other actors but she was the only one."