Puppy dogs face swells after being stung by a hornet but vet treats his allergy
The footage shows Clouds, an eight-week-old pitbull mix, whose face swelled twice the size after being stung by a bald-faced hornet. The tiny pup was playing in the backyard when she got stung on her snout, leaving her in need of a shot of benadryl and a shot of steroids.
Foster carer Jean Mosher, 41, said: "The hornets are attracted to the puppies' poop so they hover around the area. Of course, I make sure to clean up the poop whenever it occurs but you can't always get there in time. I think Clouds just stumbled on to the hornet and agitated it, so it stung her."
As soon as Jean's husband, Kirby Culbertson, noticed the swelling, Clouds was rushed to the vets where she was kept in observation. Jean, a content creator and foster care advocate, said: "Clouds had to be kept at the vet all day as she's so little and the sting affected her more than it normally would. She spent the day being spoilt rotten- they love her there."
When Jean picked her up, the swelling hadn't gone down. But after a second shot of benadryl, Clouds was able to make a full recovery. Jean from Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, said: "When I went to pick her up later at around 4:30pm, the swelling really hadn't gone down at all. The vet had expected it to go down but said it wasn't getting worse so I could take her home. They advised me to give her another Benadryl before bed, which I did, and then we noticed it getting visibly smaller that night."
