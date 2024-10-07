DWP winter fuel payment: "It could cost people their lives" - residents react with anger over cuts
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has cut winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.
The government say they are taking this measure to fix a £22bn black hole in the public finances they say was “covered up” by the Conservative government.
In London, one man said Labour will lose the next election due to the cut, adding, “The Conservatives are going to get in again. I voted for Labour because of what they offered - changes”.
In the North East, a member of the public said: “It could cost people their lives, I don’t think they’ve given it good enough thought”, with another saying: “I think they’ve just used it as a quick option to cut something, and they’ve hit the pensioners”.
In Liverpool, one woman said: “I think it’s ridiculous that people who don’t need it get it. It’s something that needed to be sorted, but I think it could have been handled a bit better”. Another member of the public said: “I do not get any [pension] credit. I’m going to miss that £300 and I haven’t got my heating on yet”.
