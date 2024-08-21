£130k Audi R8 supercar now a 'crumpled heap' after smashing into lamp post
In the video (click to play above), the flash Audi R8 is seen with extensive damage to its bumper and bonnet after the crash, as emergency services flocked to the scene. The light blue convertible motor appears to have collided with the lamp post next to a bus stop - but miraculously, no injuries were reported.
Fire crews can be seen in the footage, showing the aftermath of the smash on Sunbridge Road, Bradford, which seems to have triggered the car's airbags. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called at 10.33pm on Sunday to reports of a car fire.
They added: "We sent one crew from Bradford, however on arrival there was no fire so the crew offered assistance to our partners at the scene."
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the crash resulted in damage only.
