Dramatic video shows moment police chase man who breached restraining order - on day of release from prison

By Jessica Martin
Published 8th Aug 2024, 05:30 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 05:30 GMT
Watch as a police officer chases a man who breached his restraining order on the day of his release across a busy train station, shouting, “Police officer armed with a taser! Stand still!”, before arresting him on the street.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police chased a man who breached his restraining order on the day of his release across a train station before arresting him on the street.

Nial McPartland had been released from prison on May 23. As part of his previous sentence, he had been banned from entering Clacton-on-Sea in Essex under the terms of a restraining order. However, in the afternoon of the day he was released, McPartland attempted to enter the town.

Essex Police say officers from the Domestic Abuse Problem Solving Team received reports McPartland was on a train and spotted him on the platform in Clacton before chasing him and arresting him in the street. He was charged with harassment under the breach of his court order and recalled to prison.

Nial McPartland, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 24 and pleaded guilty to the breach. He was sentenced to four months at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 26.

