This video More videos

Watch as the man runs away from police, before an officer manages to detain, search and arrest him - finding bags of Class A drugs in his coat pocket.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic video shows the moment police chased and wrestled a drug dealer to the ground before arresting him.

In dashcam footage, Shaun Gargan is seen running away as an officer pursues him on foot. The officer wrestles Gargan, who is in possession of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, onto the pavement and arrests him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9.40pm on June 11, two police officers were on patrol in Congleton, Cheshire when they saw two men exiting a side street and walking off. Police say their manner led them to suspect they had bought drugs. Another two men came off the same side street and were acting suspiciously.

Drugs and cash found following the search. | Cheshire Police

When one of the officers stopped to speak to the men, Gargan fled along the street. As the officer chased him, he dropped a smartphone on the pavement as he ran. The officer was able to detain Gargan and search him. In a pocket of Gargan’s coat, the officer found £1,108 in cash and a number of bags containing Class A drugs. Gargan was arrested and taken into custody.

A drugs expert said the 176 individual deals of crack cocaine and half an ounce of crack cocaine had the potential estimated street evaluation of £2,360 to £3,310. The 73 individual deals of heroin and half an ounce of heroin had a potential estimated street valuation of £1,130 to £1,730