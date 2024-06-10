Moment two planes almost collide as one takes off from runway seconds before other lands in terrifying video
Terrifying video shows the moment two planes narrowly avoid crashing into each other as one took off from the runway mere seconds before the other landed.
The planes, operated by Air India and IndiGo, took off and landed on the airport’s single runway within a dangerously short period of time. The Air India plane can be seen taking off as the IndiGo plane lands just behind it.
The incident happened at Mumbai Airport, India, on June 8 - with the Air India plane flying from Mumbai to Trivandrum and the IndiGo plane having flown from Indore to Mumbai.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said: “We are conducting a probe and have already de-rostered the ATCO involved in the incident”.
An Air India spokesperson said: “AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off.
“The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off roll in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more about the clearance given to the airlines.”
An IndiGo spokesperson said: “On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions.”
