We take a day off from our baby every week - we get a good night’s sleep and it makes us better parents

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as Lauren explains how their childcare arrangement works and how she feels it benefits the whole family.

A working couple take a day off from their baby every week to get a "guaranteed" good night's sleep and say it makes them "better parents".

Lauren, 31, and Ross Stevens, 34, were looking for childcare solutions for their 14-month-old Sophie so Lauren could return to work. The parents couldn't afford the £1,700 monthly bill for full-time nursery and don't have family in the same city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They decided to let Ross' parents pick their granddaughter up from a half day at nursery every Monday and take them back to their home in Ayrshire, Scotland. Sophie then spends the night, before her grandparents take her back to nursery on Tuesday afternoon - after which her mum Lauren picks her up.

Lauren Stevens / SWNS

Lauren and Ross say the day allows them to get a guaranteed good night's sleep and get on top of household tasks, as well as Sophie getting to spend quality time with her grandparents.

Lauren, from Edinburgh said: "I get to do things like shopping, cleaning. Because we get that time off, we get it all done. I can then just focus on being with her." 

"They [Sophie and her grandparents] have a cuddle before bedtime. They are nicer memories. They wouldn't have it any other way."

Related topics:ParentsScotlandEdinburghVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice