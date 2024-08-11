I built Only Fools themed barber shop in my garden - it’s like a mini house and I have ten-metre walk to work

By Jessica Martin
Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch Nathan Scotford discuss how he came to build a Only Fools and Horses themed barber shop in his back garden - saying he feels like he’s “finally come home”.

A barber has set up shop in his back garden after costs were too high for him to maintain a high street premises. 

Nathan Scotford, 42, closed his barber shop nine months ago and now runs Cushty Cuts in a specially-built cabin behind his home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dad-of-three Nathan opted to move his business into his garden after costs skyrocketed by 30 per cent - meaning he would have to make over £2,000 each month before he could turn over a profit. He decided this was unsustainable so when a friend and long-time client suggested he move his business to his home, he thought he'd give it a go.

Nathan Scotford in his back garden barber shop.Nathan Scotford in his back garden barber shop.
Nathan Scotford in his back garden barber shop. | Tony Kershaw / SWNS

Nathan built a 3.6m x 3.6m cabin complete with brand new electrics and insulation. He’s decorated the cabin with Only Fools and Horses memorabilia - a show he says "resonates" with him and his family. Business has been good so far with Nathan’s loyal base of clients supporting him in his new venture.

Nathan, from Kent, said: “I don't regret it at all. I absolutely love it. I've got a 10 metre walk to work. So I'm doing my bit - keeping my commuting emissions down.

“The cabin is like a mini house - with brand new electrics and insulation. I'm just hoping to continue doing as I am and keep a cushty consistency."

Related topics:BusinessKentVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice