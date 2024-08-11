I built Only Fools themed barber shop in my garden - it’s like a mini house and I have ten-metre walk to work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A barber has set up shop in his back garden after costs were too high for him to maintain a high street premises.
Nathan Scotford, 42, closed his barber shop nine months ago and now runs Cushty Cuts in a specially-built cabin behind his home.
Dad-of-three Nathan opted to move his business into his garden after costs skyrocketed by 30 per cent - meaning he would have to make over £2,000 each month before he could turn over a profit. He decided this was unsustainable so when a friend and long-time client suggested he move his business to his home, he thought he'd give it a go.
Nathan built a 3.6m x 3.6m cabin complete with brand new electrics and insulation. He’s decorated the cabin with Only Fools and Horses memorabilia - a show he says "resonates" with him and his family. Business has been good so far with Nathan’s loyal base of clients supporting him in his new venture.
Nathan, from Kent, said: “I don't regret it at all. I absolutely love it. I've got a 10 metre walk to work. So I'm doing my bit - keeping my commuting emissions down.
“The cabin is like a mini house - with brand new electrics and insulation. I'm just hoping to continue doing as I am and keep a cushty consistency."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.