National Fish and Chip Day 2024: Hundreds queue for ‘Britain’s cheapest fish and chips’ being sold for 1p
Video shows hundreds of people queuing up today (June 6) to get their hands on 'Britain's cheapest fish and chips' - for just a penny.
A chippy decided to dramatically slash its prices to mark 80 years since D-Day - which is also National Fish and Chip Day. The takeaway, which usually charges £7 for a portion of fish and chips, reduced the cost to just 1p - a staggering reduction of 99.9 per cent.
Pat Williams, 78, was first in the queue an hour before Merchants Fish and Chips in Halesowen, West Midlands opened at midday.
She said: "I've come along with a friend who I worked with for 50 years and we thought it would give us a bit of a different day out… all for a good cause as they are giving some proceeds toward the poppy appeal.
"I would not have been here if my father did not return from Dunkirk. He loved a bargain too, so it's in his honour as well."
Merchants opens from 12pm to 2pm and then 4.30pm to 8.30pm Mondays to Thursdays, from 12pm to 9pm on Fridays and from 12pm to 8.30pm on Saturdays.
The business will offer the one-penny deal during its usual opening hours today - but only while stock lasts.
