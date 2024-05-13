UK weather: Met Office forecasts heavy rain following hot weather as yellow warnings issued - watch below
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK after a period of warm weather over the weekend.
Forecasters say this week (May 13 - May 19) will see milder temperatures.
Two yellow thunderstorm warnings were in place on May 12. Some parts of the country like Ilkley in Bradford saw violent thunderstorms with forked lightning visible and heavy rain.
Warnings for heavy rainfall are in place for some parts of the UK on May 13. Heavy rain spells are expected to hit eastern areas of Northern Ireland on May 13. The warning is in place from 12pm until 6am on May 14.