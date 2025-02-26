Terrifying moment man wrestles police officer to the ground and strangles him

Bodycam footage shows David Poultney with his arm around the police officer’s neck, threatening that he was going to "choke (him) out”.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrifying bodycam footage shows the moment a man strangled a police officer.

On August 30 2024, police say officers were called to an address where David Poultney was being verbally abusive to the occupant whilst drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two officers separated Poultney and the victim, who disclosed to them that he had smashed her television.

David Poultney. | Cheshire Police

During Poultney’s arrest, he became aggressive toward the officer, wrestling him to the floor.

Poultney put the officer in a headlock, ever-tightening his arm around his neck, taunting and threatening him that he was going to "choke (him) out".

The second officer, who had been upstairs with the victim, quickly came to his colleague's aid, and the officers were able to break Poultney’s grip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poultney, 31, of Saxon Crossway, Winsford was charged with criminal damage, intentional strangulation and possession of a class B drug (cannabis), pleading guilty at a court hearing in December, before appearing at Chester Crown Court on January 31, where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

An officer from Northwich Local Policing Unit, who supported the arrest of Poultney, said: “We as a force will never tolerate any form of violent or threatening behaviour against anyone, and I’m glad that Poultney is being held accountable for his actions.

“Officers regularly put their own lives at risk to protect others and they don’t go to work to be assaulted.

Poultney could have caused significant harm and I hope that this result demonstrates we will not stand this type of behaviour in Cheshire."