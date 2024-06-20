London: Man darts away from police before chucking 12-inch ‘Rambo’ knife from his waistband in dramatic video
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic video shows the moment a man darts away from police before throwing a 12-inch ‘Rambo’ knife from his waistband onto the ground.
On June 4, a Range Rover entered London and hit the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras because a man had been seen entering the vehicle in possession of a large knife. Police in an unmarked car implemented an enforced stop on Goswell Road.
The driver, Shakai Parchment, exited the vehicle and started to run down the road - pursued by officers. In the foot chase, officers saw Parchment take a silver-looking metallic object out from his waistband and throw it to the ground.
Officers identified an immediate danger to the public and used a taser to mitigate the risk. Following the deployment of the Taser, Parchment was taken to hospital and discharged before being taken to custody.
The knife was recovered where Parchment had discarded it. Shakai Parchment, 21, of Park Royal, was charged for being in possession of an offensive weapon and was later sentenced to six months in prison at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.