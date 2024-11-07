This video More videos

In a new Christmas ad, Lidl has unveiled its very own Christmas cola truck, which is set to tour 9 cities across Great Britain and ensure ‘holidays are coming in under budget’.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video (click to play above), we are introduced to ‘Nick’who brings the truck to life. He is seen ticking off his list, loading up present boxes, all before Lidl’s new show-stopping truck is revealed. The content ends with Nick setting the Freeway on the freeway, off to spread festive magic and ensure that this year, holidays are coming in under budget.

Spreading the festive magic of Christmas across the nation, the truck will grant wishes, hand out over 2,000 Middle Aisle present boxes, give away festive food shops*and provide an array of mouthwatering festive food from Lidl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A can of Lidl’s fizzy cola has been reimagined into a whopping 15 tonne, 20 metre long and 5 metre highking of the road. With a Freeway label wrapped cylindrical body and life-like pull-ring back hatch, the instantly recognisable and show-stopping truck has been created to spread the magic of Christmas across Great Britain.

‘Nick’ brings the Lidl cola truck to life. He is seen ticking off his list and loading up present boxes, in the Christmas ad campaign. | Lidl

Once at the tour stop, visitors can submit a wish that would make Christmas truly magical for them and their family - whatever that may be. In the spirit of creating a magical Christmas with Lidl, the retailer will then grant a number of them, making dreams big or small come true. Lidl will also be handing out its delicious festive food at the pop-up wonderland. Visitors can step inside a life size present box, ringing a bell for a surprise season’s treatings, or try Snowmallows, festive biscuits and more on show.

To celebrate Lidl putting its own fizzy cola drink on the world stage for the first time ever, the supermarket has created a new Christmas ad that stars ‘Nick’, who brings the Freeway truck to life, setting off on the freeway to spread festive magic.

Joanna Gomer, Marketing Director at Lidl GB,commented “Giving back to the communities we serve is really important to us and our exciting new Freeway truck allows us to get right into the heart of them this year. By touring nine stops across the country, we'll be using our giant truck to hand out present boxes, give away festive food shops and grant wishes that will make dreams come true. Look out for the Freeway truck on its tour and most importantly, come join the fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad