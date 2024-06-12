Home covered in Virginia Creeper ivy becomes tourist attraction in Bromley but neighbours say its untidy
Neighbours living next to a house covered ivy say it’s time the plant was brought under control. Video shows the extent of the Virginia Creeper, which has been growing on the semi-detached house for over 40 years.
Michael and Teresa Lye bought the semi-detached house in Bromley in 1984, for £24,000 - and they say it was covered in the plant even then! Now, residents of Downham think it is time the ivy got the chop.
Mrs Lye, who sadly recently lost her husband, said it helped insulate their home and kept the bills down. But some locals think it looks out of place. One neighbour said: “It's completely odd. It looks weird. It'd look better if they just gave it a trim or took it off the upper parts of the house. It needs cutting back - I'm surprised the council hasn't made them.”
