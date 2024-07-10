Euro 24 Netherlands vs England: I created a Jude Bellingham lawn mural in my front garden ahead of semi final
Brilliant video shows how a green-fingered England fan has transformed his front garden by painting Jude Bellingham's number 10 shirt onto his lawn.
Bryn Nicholls, 66, created the 20ft (6m) lawn mural at his home in Stourbridge, West Midlands, where Bellingham was born and raised.
Retired postie Bryn spent hours painting the grass red, white and blue to create Bellingham’s England shirt.
Bryn, who has three grown-up children and two grandchildren, decorates his lawn for most national events. He transformed the patch of grass into a Union Jack flag with a crown to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and in 2012 he painted the Olympic rings to celebrate the games being held in the UK.
Bryn said: "It took me a while to emulsion the grass but it was worth the effort. Jude Bellingham was brought up around here so he’s a local lad. We’re all very proud of him and hope he can help England win the Euros. A lot of people come and take photographs, they always do.
"I definitely think England can beat the Netherlands and then go and take on the Spanish on Sunday. We're a strong team with great players like Bellingham. Everyone is rooting for them."
England will take on the Netherlands in their Euro 24 semi final match this evening (July 10).
