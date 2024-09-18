This video More videos

Dramatic video shows how police got into a drug dealer’s home using a chainsaw - and found a £10,000 stash of cocaine and heroin.

Body-cam footage (click to play above) shows the moment when an officer sawed through the door to raid a drug dealer’s home. Inside the house, £9,510 worth of heroin and cocaine were found inside laundry detergent tubs, as well as three “burner” mobile phones and six smartphones.

While officers were there, they rang the number for the drugs line, which led them to a handset that was hidden in a sofa. Joao Bari, 35, was arrested at his home in Wolf Square, Parnwell, on 27 June after police raided the house in connection with county lines drug dealing.

Officers investigating the running of the “Ruben” line selling heroin and cocaine between London and Peterborough attributed the “deal line” mobile phone to Bari.

Bari appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (13 September) where he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

He must also carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete a five-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Detective Constable Dylan Lenton, who investigated, said: “The evidence against Bari was so overwhelming he had little choice but to plead guilty in court.