Abusive husband stabs wife so hard the knife snapped and tells cop 'I'm not bothered'
Chilling footage (click to play above) shows the moment when an abusive husband, who stabbed his wife ‘so hard the knife broke’ tells police he’s ‘not bothered’.
Mark Taylor, 57, went on the run with his teenage son after stabbing his partner multiple times and locking her in the family home on February 15.
A court heard the attack by was so severe that the kitchen knife he was using snapped - but he carried on the ferocious assault after grabbing a second blade. Taylor then demanded she hand over her phone to him as she lay bleeding.
Taylor, of Baslow, was jailed for 23 years with a with a five-year extended sentence at the same court on Monday.
In a statement read out to the court Taylor’s now ex-wife wrote: “I have suffered and our lives have been truly devastated. I cannot return to our home due to the trauma. I cannot believe he left me on the floor dying after more than 30 years of marriage.”
Temporary Detective Constable Amber Holmes, of Derbyshire Police, said after the case: “This was a ferocious and sustained attack by Taylor on his wife who genuinely feared she was going to die.
“After this incident she disclosed to police that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband for around 40 years including a previous incident involving a knife.
“It’s clear from the history and the actions of Taylor on this day that he posed a very real threat to his wife. I am pleased therefore that the judge has recognised the danger posed by Taylor with this extended sentence.”
