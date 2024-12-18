This video More videos

A British cafe has gone viral after a US TikToker gave a glowing review of a full English breakfast.

Watch the food review (click to play above) that led to a British cafe going viral on Tik Tok - after an American food blogger sampled their traditional fry-up.

Kalani Smith, 26, has been on several trips to the UK to indulge in classic British cuisine for his TikTok followers. After reviewing a Costa toastie, a Yorkshire tea and food stalls at Glasgow Christmas Market for his three million TikTok followers, the American took to Swindon, Wilts., to experience a full English breakfast.

The creator chose the popular Blues Cafe on Havelock Street in Swindon to try the breakfast made up of sausages, bacon, fried and scrambled eggs, black pudding, baked beans, mushrooms, toast, tomato and onion rings. He scored the breakfast an overall 8.2 out of 10.

And after the video amassed over 93,000 likes and almost nine thousand comments from across the globe the cafe has been swarmed with new custom.

Good ‘flavour pairing’ of beans on toast

Kalani, of Nashville, Tennessee, said: "It's very homey and I can see why you guys love this meal. Tons of good flavour and good variants too. But something I've learned here. Brown sauce needs to just go all over. I did not know I was going to like beans on toast, but this is delicious. The flavour pairing is really good on that.

"Black pudding - not my absolute favourite by any means, but it's not bad. I feel like it's just not my favourite. I like the flavour of it but I think it's just a consistency thing."

Commenting on the difference between bacon between the UK and his home nation, he added: "This is a lot different than the US but I really like this one. I won't say I like it better than my US bacon. I like the crispy bacon at home. But this has a lot of really good flavour.

US vs British bacon

"Dipping it in the egg yolk, that might be a crime over here but man I love it. I don't know if it's a sin over here but I love combining different things on the plate."

Kalani, an avid ghost hunter, had initially been planning a ghost tour back when he first came to the UK in January. But upon his arrival, Kalani filmed himself tucking into a roast for his TikTok followers back in the US - and it went viral.

The American, who posts under the name Kalani Ghost Hunter, has now declared he has fallen in love with Blues Cafe's version of the iconic breakfast, although commenters questioned some of the cafe's unusual additions.

Onion rings on a full English is ‘wrong’

"In all my British life I have never seen onion rings on a full English," said one commenter.

Another added: "Onion rings on a full English? That's just wrong."

Other's have declared it a great idea and say they want to visit the cafe to try it.

Blues Cafe say the viral video has been a great way of boosting their already popular site in Swindon.

"We have had a lot of response. I was in Paris at the time and had a message about the video - it created a little bit of a storm," said Blues Cafe manager Manjit.

"We have been going for 35 years and we're well established in the town centre with lots of loyal regulars because we serve everything to a high standard. But it's nice to also have some people come in after hearing recommendations, that's always a good thing.