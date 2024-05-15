Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a look at these spectacular Regency-era Airbnb properties that you can hire to live out your Bridgerton fantasies, as season three premieres on Netflix this week (16 May).

Watch the video to see eight opulent Bridgerton-style Airbnb’s you can rent, including a romantic castle in the Scottish Highlands and a luxurious chateau tower nestled in France.

Fans of the Regency-era show can enjoy living the high-life in a picturesque Jacobean manor house on the Isle of Wight, or a sprawling ivy-covered castle in Germany. Pretend you are Lady Whistledown in the turreted Elizabethan gatehouse in Shropshire.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for the UK and Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Bridgerton’s unique and captivating take on the regency era has had viewers hooked for almost four years, with a plethora of whimsical mansions and manors featured on screen. With the new series set to be no different, it’s high time we turned fiction into reality for fans - showing how to recreate the Bridgerton aesthetic on your next holiday.”

When can I watch Bridgerton Season 3?

Bridgerton Season 3 will be split into two batches of four episodes, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, and Part 2 arriving a month later on June 13. You can watch the first five minutes of Part 1 now on the official Netflix site.

How many episodes are there in Bridgerton Season 3?

There are eight episodes. These are the titles of each instalment of Bridgerton’s third series.

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Episode 5: “Tick Tock”

Episode 6: “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Episode 7: “Joining of Hands”