Shocking video shows moment Boeing 737’s tyre explodes as sparks fly and rubber is flung across runway
Shocking video shows the moment a Boeing 737’s tyre exploded as the aircraft powered down the runway ready for take off.
In the footage, sparks fly from the wheel as smoke rises into the air. Pieces of rubber from the burning wheel are flung across the runway, before the aircraft slows and comes to a stop.
American Airlines flight 590 was due to fly from Tampa to Phoenix on the morning of July 10 when the plane reportedly experienced a mechanical issue - causing the tyre to explode. Emergency services were sent to the plane and all 174 passengers and six crew members ‘safely deplaned'. No one was injured in the incident and no other flights were impacted.
Earlier in the week, video captured the moment a plane wheel bounced down a runaway after it had detached from an outbound aircraft.
The wheel dropped from a Boeing 757 aircraft, which the company ended production of in 2004, seconds after it took off.
The United Airlines flight, carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members, landed safely, with no injuries being reported. The incident occurred as the plane was flying from Los Angeles to Denver on July 8.
