Watch as King shouts and swears at Mr Venus, before exiting his vehicle and pushing him with force.

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment an angry lorry driver pushed an elderly man over in a road rage incident. Mark King, 63, confronted Robert Venus, 78, after he clipped his vehicle's wing mirror as he merged into his lane.

Mark King and Robert Venus.

King is heard shouting and swearing at Mr Venus in the cab of his lorry before he gets out of the vehicle. Mr Venus is also seen exiting his vehicle. After a brief exchange, King is seen pushing Mr Venus with both hands. Mr Venus loses his footing and stumbles back into the open door of his black pickup truck. He injured his back in the incident on the A2 near Gravesend, Kent.

