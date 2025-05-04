This video More videos

Heartwarming footage shows two adorable capybaras cooling down with a swim during the warm sunny weather.

As the hot weather continues, the capybaras at a British zoo enjoyed a cooling dip in the water.

Watch (click to play above) as these cute supersized rodents swim through the lake and take a soothing roll in the mud, before shaking themselves dry.

Often referred to as the giant guinea pig, the capybara is native to South America and is the world’s largest rodent, sometimes reaching lengths of over one metre. Their scientific name, Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris, means “water pig”.

Taking to social media, keepers at Chester Zoo shared the clip above, with the words “Ain’t no party like a capybara pool party”.

