This video More videos

Listen to the moment a hero eight-year-old boy saved his mum's life by calling 999 and telling operators, "Mummy can't breathe", after she had a severe allergic reaction to her antibiotics.

Audio has revealed the moment a hero eight-year-old boy saved his mum's life after she had a deadly allergic reaction - calling 999 and telling operators: "Mummy can't breathe."

Ryan Reid called paramedics after noticing his mum Alicia, 27, was suffering a serious case of anaphylaxis at their home in Kidderminster, Worcestershire. Alicia was unable to breathe and talk after she had a severe allergic reaction to prescribed antibiotics in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan kept his composure and rang 999 from the house phone. He calmly talked call-handlers through his mum's symptoms and gave them her date of birth, address and postcode before paramedics arrived. Doctors later told Alicia her allergic reaction could have been fatal if Ryan had not called for help when he did.

Ryan Reid. | Alicia Reid / SWNS

During the phone call, Ryan can be heard saying: "She's not getting any better. She's taken her inhaler but it’s still not working. She's sitting down but she's not asleep but she feels sick. I've asked her if she needs a drink, but she said no. But she just can't breathe."