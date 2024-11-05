Turkey: Record-breaking tourism growth from UK in 2024

Calis beach near the centre of Fethiye city in Mugla, Turkey.

Türkiye announces year on year growth of 17% from same period last year.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first nine months of 2024, Türkiye welcomed 3.7 million visitors from the United Kingdom, a 17% increase from 2023. In the first half of the year, nearly 1.8 million UK travellers arrived, reflecting Türkiye’s continued popularity as a top destination for British tourists seeking its unique mix of vibrant cities, historical sites, and scenic Mediterranean coastline.

Most Popular

Announcing Türkiye’s latest tourism results, the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, shared that Türkiye recorded 49.2 million global visitors from January to September, an increase of 9% from the same period in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This growth drove tourism revenue up by 7%, reaching £38.7 billion. With the average daily spending by visitors climbing to £88, Türkiye has increased its year-end target to 61 million arrivals, expecting to end the year with unprecedented growth across key markets.

The UK, Russia, and Germany—Türkiye’s largest tourism sources—all posted strong increases Increased tourism numbers were seen in the UK, Russia and Germany – Türkiye’s largest tourism markets. The UK led with a 17% rise in visitors, followed by Germany and Russia with 6% increases each.

China showed exceptional growth, with an 84% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with more than 312,000 Chinese tourists arriving in Türkiye. This year, visitors flocked to iconic destinations such as İstanbul, Antalya, İzmir, and Muğla, captivated by both urban experiences and Türkiye’s celebrated cultural and natural attractions.

İstanbul, Türkiye’s cultural and historical heart, welcomed over 14 million international visitors through September, achieving 7% growth. Key sites such as the Historical Peninsula, Taksim Square, and the Bosphorus have continued to attract a broad international audience. Antalya, Türkiye’s “tourism capital,” hosted more than 13.3 million visitors, reinforcing its standing as a leading destination in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cultural tourism in Türkiye is also on the rise. Nearly 14 million people visited Türkiye’s museums and historical sites in the first half of 2024, marking a 12% year-on-year increase. Top sites, including Ephesus, the Mevlana Museum, Hierapolis, and Cappadocia, continue to draw global attention and highlight Türkiye’s rich historical heritage.