Herts bus operator maintains reliability success

Major Stevenage and Hitchin bus operator, Stagecoach East, has maintained its reputation for outstanding results on reliability, after a week where it ran 99.6% of the miles it was scheduled to operate, with an incredible zero miles being lost because no bus or driver was available.

Stagecoach routinely records the actual number of miles that it runs, and, where it cannot run them, the reasons why. Last week, a bus and driver were available for every trip. Moreover, the 99.6% figure is an improvement on the already impressive annual figure of 99.1%.

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “All of our colleagues work very hard, day in day out, to make sure that we offer the reliable service that our customers deserve.

“We know that people rely on our services for important life events, like getting to work and attending hospital appointments, so it is crucial that we get it right. I am very proud to say that the fact is that the figures prove you can rely on us time and time again.”

The figures come at the end of Catch the Bus Month, where campaign group, Bus Users UK, highlighted the financial impact that buses have on local communities. It found that bus operators directly employ 105,000 people and support employment of a further 53,000 in the sector’s supply chain – which provides a £11 bn boost to the British economy.

Also, at a time when ever more local people are concerned about their environmental impact, it was found that, if everyone switched just one car journey a month to bus, there would be a billion fewer car journeys and a saving of 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. A fully loaded double-decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.

In fact, a brand new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers.

