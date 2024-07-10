Drivers in Dacorum warned to avoid overnight road closures on MI and M25

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:50 BST
Drivers in and around Dacorum have two National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next two weeks.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

> M25, from 10pm July 16 to 5am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closure for technology replacement works.

Motorists warned of delays on the MI and M25

> M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

