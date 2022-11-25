It’s an important game for the Three Lions this evening, as England take on the USA in the second round of Group B games at the Qatar World Cup 2022. The game will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar with a kickoff time of 7pm (GMT).

Should England earn another three points after their dominant victory against Iran in the first game of the group stages, it would mean that the team are all but assured passage into the round of sixteen. England have also been boosted by the news that after underground cautionary scans, captain Harry Kane looks to start this evening’s game.

Those expecting an easy game though should be cautious of the talent that the USA have on offer, with a number of players plying their trade across Europe - demonstrating how far football in the United States has come since hosting the World Cup in 1994.

Chelsea fans will be familiar with Christian Pulisic , the USA’s biggest talent having cut his teeth at Borussia Dortmund before his big move to London. Giovanni Reyna , son of US football great Claudio Reyna, is another young Borussia Dortmund player that is one to keep an eye on, as is Weston McKennie , currently plying his trade for Juventus in Serie A.

So be it at the pub with friends, at a fan zone around the United Kingdom or at home in front of the television set, here’s the information on how to watch England vs USA in the second round of group games at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Where can I watch England vs USA in the World Cup 2022 live?

Live coverage of the World Cup Group B game between England and USA will take place on ITV One from 6:05pm, with pre-match build up and goal highlights of the other games that have been played in today’s round of group stage fixtures.