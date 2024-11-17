West Herts Wizards A team win Herts Pickleball League again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great celebrations were had at the presentation night on 12th November at Batchwood, when local club West Herts Wizards had their A team presented with the Herts League cup for the the second time running.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is only in it's second year so it was a great feat to retain the title. Cambridge club, who play their matches in Herts came a close second, and Hoddesdon came third.

The Wizards success came off the back of reaching new heights when they won 10 doubles medals, at the recent English Pickleball Nationals, 31st Oct - 3rd Nov.A team of over 30 members from the Berkhamsted based club, descended on the Bolton Arena where over 1,000 players from across England competed for national titles. Lee Harley and Jen Hewitt teamed up to take the 35+ Gold medal in the 4.0 group, whilst Andrew Tallyn and Simon Beddall, in the same age group, took Silver in the higher 4.5 category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both pairings had moved up a level from last year, so it was a significant achievement.In the 70+ age group, it was double gold. Mixed doubles pair Lyn Epps and Keith Pollard took gold in the 3.5+ whilst Helene Shields and Gary Elkington won gold in 3.0+.More success in the 60+ for 4.5 player Stu Foster with a silver, and Roy Eastwood and Phil Cohen took Bronze in the same event.

Jen Hewitt and Lee Harley, gold medallists at the Nationals in the 4.0 ladies doubles.

Wendy Randall joined Phil to win silver in the 4.5 mixed doubles and she also gained a bronze in the 4.0 ladies doubles.When Joe Mellor's partner couldn't attend, he was teamed up with a promising junior who was down to play the next day. 11 year old Thomas Eyre stepped in and the two won bronze in the 18+ 3.0 group.

It was great to watch, and a highlight of the weekend.The club goes from strength to strength, increasing it's success at every tournament. At the same time, the club caters for those who wish to play recreational pickleball and has six sessions a week and now has a membership of 230.

Find the club on facebook for more information.