Hemel Storm are pleased to confirm the signing of Veron Eze for his third year at the club.

Veron, who includes Ipswich Basketball, Barking Abbey and Worthing Thunder on his list of former clubs, moved to Hemel in the summer of 2023, going on to make a big impression and pick up a playoff title in his very first year.

He followed that with a league winners’ medal last time out and now he’s keen to add to his impressive tally of silverware this season.

“I’m looking forward to building on from two very successful seasons, we’ve won the championship, we’ve won the league, why not win them both?”

Veron Eze

Known for his athleticism and lightning speed across the floor, Veron spent his summer with GB Basketball’s 3x3 side, starring as the U23s reached the final of the Nations League.

He also plays a big part in the club’s junior operations, working as a community coach to support the town’s upcoming talent.

Alongside that, he is growing his social media following with content ranging from cooking to vlogging and clothing try-ons.

“Personally, my goal is to make a statement. This year for me is about productivity and output, so I want to make the most noise I can from impressive game performances to big plays. I want my presence to be heard.”

There’s plenty to be excited about both on and off the court for Veron and the Storm fans, as he joins a roster packed with potential and raring to go ahead of the new British Championship Basketball season, beginning in September.

Tickets for the pre-season friendly with Team Solent Kestrels on September 14th and the BCB Trophy opener against Bristol Hurricanes are now available for purchase on the Fanbase app.

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals