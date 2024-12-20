Tring Swimming Club hitting new heights of success

Tring swimming club celebrating Arena league success

Tring Swimming Club celebrated an evening of success in the recent Arena League, securing a well-deserved victory.

They also saw a record number of Tring swimmers have been accepted into the Hertfordshire County Championships in January.

The successful evening at the National Arena League was marked by outstanding individual and team performances. Showcasing their remarkable progress and determination, the club achieved its best ever recorded time at the event, outpacing their previous record by an impressive 11 seconds across all races cumulatively.

Tring swimmers were in fantastic form, achieving 30 personal bests (PBs) from 106 swims. The excitement didn’t stop there—the club set two new Tring Arena Records in the Squadron Relay and the Open Girls 4x50m Freestyle Relay. The Squadron Relay concluded in a thrilling finish, with Oli S delivering a heroic anchor leg to snatch victory in the final five metres. These achievements reflect the dedication and spirit of the swimmers and their unwavering support for each other.

Adding to the celebration, news has just arrived that 31 Tring swimmers have been accepted into the Hertfordshire County Championships in January. Competing across a total of 147 individual events, this represents a significant milestone for the club. Excitement is building as the swimmers prepare to showcase their talents on the county stage.

Congratulations to Tring Swimming Club for their record-breaking success and best wishes for continued triumphs at the upcoming County Championships!