Tring Park and Hemel Hempstead Town to contest Heath Park Cup final

The line-up for the Heath Park Cup final has been confirmed this week.

The two finalists for this year's Heath Park Cup have been decided with Tring Park (137 - 9) beating Leverstock Green (104 - 9) by 33 runs and Hemel Hempstead Town (147 - 6) beating Abbots Langley (111 - 6) by 36 runs.

The final is next Friday 4th July 2025 at the Heath Park ground at Hemel Town CC. All welcome and John Latimer of Adex Interiors, the sponsors, will be presenting the sides with cups and medals.

Hemel in third consecutive final, Tring have not been there before. The 2 sides last met in the old Gazette Cup Final in 1991 when Tring won.