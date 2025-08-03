Three wins in a row for Hemel 1sts

HHTCC 13th weekend of League cricket

1st XI (A) vs Reed - Championship

Put in by Reed and bowled out for 159, Hemel were a bit unsure of what they were facing. Admittedly they had won at Reed the last 2 years they had been in the Championship but things might have changed since their relegation and promotion last year.

Hem Ilangarathne held the top of the order with 43 and Tom Elborn (27), Ollie Illott (30) and Lucas Bertin (19) added double figure scores to get Hemel up to 159 in 52 overs. But they need not have worried. Hemel's seam attack provided the goods. Opening bowlers Darren James (4 - 35) and Lucas Bertin (2 - 15) took out the top of Reed's batting and then Ollie Illott (4 - 26) cleared out the tail taking 4 - 6 in his last 11 balls.

Hemel move up to 5th in the Championship and Reed sink to 9th and possible relegation again.

2nd XI (H) vs Chorleywood 2nd XI - Div. 3A

Hemel 2nds up to the dizzying (for them) heights of 6th in Div. 3A whilst Chorleywood languish in 10th, bottom. Batting first Hemel made it to 237 - 8 from their 50 overs with Brad Finch (51) scoring another half century, Aaron Wilson making 47 and Emran Ahmadzai (27) - Afghan refugee - Max Clark (26) and Adam Moulster (25) getting them up to that score.

Yer man Emran Ahmadzai then pitched in with 5 - 33 from his 10 overs as Hemel bowled Chorleywood out for 171 in 41 overs to jump up the table with consecutive wins.

3rd XI (A) vs Old Elizabethans 2nd XI = Div. 6A

Top of the table clash which saw Hemel come out on top of and move into 2nd place in Div. 6A 19 points ahead of now 3rd placed Old Elizabethans and 7 points behind 1st placed Aldenham. Put in by Old E's Hemel looked in trouble at 57 - 5 but Dil Khan, who was opening, was there with 45amd Ed Grayson 23 from no. 7 and Jacob Hodgins 29 from 9th saw them up to 166 all out in 44.3 overs.

Hemel got Old E's down to 85 = 5 with Cameron Hutcheon picking up 3 - 23 from his 10 overs. But it was the leg spin of Jacob Hodgins that did it for Old E's as he took 5 - 21 from 7.4 overs to bowl them out for 115 and a crucial Hemel victory.

4th XI (H) vs Pinner 2nd XI - Div. 8 West

Having beaten Pinner at their place earlier in the season Hemel were unable to repeat the feat at home and were thus the only Hemel side to lose this Saturday. Key thing, as ever, was not getting enough runs as Hemel were bowled out for 103 with only Seb Freethy (35) and Neil Morgan ( 24) making it to double figures. Pinner made it to 105 - 5 from 31 overs and Farhan Sadiq (3 - 25) and Carter Botha (2 - 8) took the wickets that fell. Funnily enough, Hemel 5th in the division, Pinner 7th.

5th XI (H) vs Eaton Bray 2nd XI - Div. 12 West

Tony Linfoot, captain of Hemel 5ths was visibly smirking on Saturday night as his sides victory had moved Hemel back to the top of the division with Eaton Bray now 2nd, 13 points between the 2 with Bushey III and further 2 points behind in 3rd. Hemel put Eaton Bray in and they scored 202 - 9 from their 40 overs. Jack Boughton led the Hemel bowlers with 4 - 31 and there was 2 - 20 for Matt Scears and 2 - 29 for Teddy Butler.

Hemel then cased successfully with Sam Wheeler (45) at the top and Miles Bernard (46*0 and Matt Scears (33*) putting on 78* for the 7th wicket to get Hemel to 206 - 6 from 37 overs and move them to top place,