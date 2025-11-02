Third-quarter run proves costly for Hemel Storm

Storm lose away

Hemel Storm were again on the wrong side of the fine margins as they slipped to a third league defeat of the season in Yorkshire on Saturday.

The 103-92 loss to the Dragons rather told the tale of their campaign so far, with plenty of good periods ultimately cancelled out by a poor run and a surrender of a lead.

They were 58-71 to the good and sitting pretty halfway through the third, but their 13-point lead evaporated in an instant as an unanswered string of Yorkshire points had the scores level just over two minutes later.

The Dragons then pushed on to take a seven-point, 80-73 advantage of their own, completing a five-minute period which they won 22-2, and that proved to be the difference.

As has been the theme of the season so far, Storm were left empty handed despite a performance that was on the whole positive. Of their five defeats in all competitions so far this season, their average losing margin is just over five points, merely a couple of plays, showing just how close they have come.

In a league as competitive as this, with talent spread across all the teams and no-one lying down easily, minor lapses of concentration can be fatal. All Storm’s season has lacked so far is a touch of conviction and the ruthlessness to close out games comfortably - traits born out of winning.

Taylor Johnson reminded us all just what he can bring to this roster in his second game since returning, often the team’s go to man on his way to 29 points. There were double-digit contributions from the whole of the starting five, including a 14-point double-double for Kai Walker, and that will be of encouragement to Jake Rothauge.

The opening stages were tight and the home side edged a close first-quarter 24-21. They extended the lead to eight early in the second and it was ten halfway through the period but Storm and Johnson, who had 18 in the quarter, worked their way back, eventually heading to the locker room only two points down - 49-47 to the Dragons.

They dominated the beginning of the third, with a Sam Newman three-pointer taking them to that 13-point lead, before a harsh Di-Jani Parkison technical for flopping signalled the start of the game-defining stretch.

Storm couldn’t stem the Dragons’ flow, with Nick Lewis, David Ulph, Corey Johnson and Logan Rooney all causing problems as they marched into the ascendancy, leading 80-75 at the end of a high-scoring third period.

It looked like there may be another twist in the tale as back-to-back threes from Walker and Brayden Inger saw Storm snatch back the momentum but a 6-0 Yorkshire run soon changed that, with Storm’s offence drying up.

The Dragons gradually increased their lead, 11-point victors in the end with some help from the free-throw line as the guests desperately fouled in an attempt to regain possession.

Storm return to action next Saturday when they face another long trip to Newcastle.