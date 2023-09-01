The Hemel Sprint Triathlon Returns!

Dacorum Triathlon Club are organising the sought-after sporting challenge on Sunday 17th September 2023, with continued support from Everyone Active to deliver this brilliant community event.

The event consists of a 400m swim in the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre pool, followed by an 8km or 16km bike ride and a 5km run around the town to finish off. This year, competitors can also complete an Aquabike for the very first time, with a 400m swim, a 16km bike and then a short walk or jog to cross the finish line and collect their medal.

Ideal for beginners or the experienced triathlete, the Hemel Sprint Tri is now in it's seventh year. Those interested in taking part in the race will need to sign up by Saturday 16th September.

Jackie Colfer, Dacorum Tri Club, finishing the 2022 Hemel Sprint Tri

Jo Watkinson, Race Director and Head Coach at Dacorum Triathlon Club, said: "We are proud to work with Everyone Active to deliver this fantastic community event and our club memebers are looking forward to marshalling and racing on the day. As Race Director, I'm excited to meet and see everyong competing in what will be a fun day."

David Tenny, General Manager at Everyone Active Hemel Hempstead, said: "This is a great opportunity for the community to get competitive and have some fun. We are looking forward to welcoming lots of familiar and new faces to the event."