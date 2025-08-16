Mikel Arteta

Manchester United and Arsenal do battle at Old Trafford in the Premier League clash of the weekend, and while supporters will be keen to see their new strikers in action, all the pressure will be on the visiting manager.

Ruben Amorim’s side finished in a disastrous 15th place last season, while Arsenal were runners-up to champions Liverpool. But according to tv pundit Clinton Morrison, it’s Mikel Arteta who’ll be feeling more than just the August heat should his side not hit the ground running.

“Arsenal fans want to win the Premier League, and the pressure comes with being able to deliver that,” Morrison said. “It’s some first test in showcasing they’ve got what it takes to finally get over the line!

“You look at Arteta, he's the one where you're thinking of so many seasons where they've been really close without anything of tangible substance to show for it.”

Viktor Gyokeres

There’s plenty of intrigue ahead of a match that could feature both clubs’ new striker signings. United new boy Benjamin Sesko will be hoping to start after making his switch from RB Leipzig, while Viktor Gyokeres has impressed in pre-season following his move from Sporting CP.

“Now they've [Arsenal] got their centre forward and they've signed more players and spent some good money,” said Morrison. “They might bring in a few more players from now to the end of the season, but they spent a lot of money and I think it's this season where if he doesn't win a trophy, question marks will start being raised over Mikel Arteta for sure.

“For United, I don't think this season is the one where they break back into the top five. I still think it's going to take a bit of time. I think maybe finishing in the top eight will be a successful season for them and maybe picking up a trophy along the way too. Many fans won't like that, but it's going to take time.”

Writing in his weekly Freebets blog, Morrison added: “I feel like Man United fans will see a better version of Ruben Amorim this season, but the pressure is on to showcase he’s the one to deliver progress. I just feel it's going to take time for Man United to get back to where they want to be, but I think they'll most definitely improve on last season.”