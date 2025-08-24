Sylla continues with Hemel Storm

Hakeem Sylla

Hemel Storm are delighted to confirm the signing of Hakeem Sylla, who returns for his fourth season at the StormDome.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made an instant impact upon joining in 2022, playing a huge part in the team’s unbeaten, quadruple-winning campaign. A double-double machine, Hakeem averaged 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds that year, continuing where he left off after an impressive tenure at Thames Valley Cavaliers and securing a place in the NBL Team of the Season.

He was well on his way to repeating that feat and perhaps even earning MVP recognition the following year, before a devastating ACL injury picked up in a league matchup against Derby Trailblazers in March ended his campaign prematurely. Nonetheless, he remained in and around Mark Clark’s squad and his off-court leadership qualities shone through as he helped oversee a playoff title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retained for the 2024/25 campaign while he continued to recover from injury, he made a stirring return to the court in February, first appearing briefly away at Birmingham before lacing the boots up at the StormDome the following week.

Fans waved special white towels in admiration - a tribute to his trademark move on the bench - and tears were shed on an emotional evening, testament to the care felt towards a man now a firm part of the furniture here at Storm.

On his return, Sylla said “There’s no place like home court — it feels amazing to be back with the team, the energy, and the game I love!

“Coming back to Hemel feels like coming home. I’m grateful for another season, another chance to grow, and to share this journey with the people who feel like family.”

There’s not long to wait now before the boys are back in action. Head to the Fanbase appto purchase your tickets for the first two home games of the season