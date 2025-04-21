Storm’s season ends in agony

Tra-Michael Moton. Photo by Matt Cook.

Hemel Storm fell to a heartbreaking 85-86 defeat at the hands of the MK Breakers as their bid to make it three successful playoff triumphs in a row ended at the semi-final hurdle.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The StormDome was home to an electric atmosphere, both sides backed by vociferous support who contributed to a sporting spectacle not to be missed.

It was the second time the Breakers have stopped Storm on their path to silverware, also overcoming them at the same stage in the KitKing Trophy earlier in the season, and the side promoted last year were deserving winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shorthanded by injuries and personal issues, they used just six men but fought tenaciously to snatch a close-fought victory, with Jordan Spencer proving a particular thorn in the side of Storm. His penetration from the pick and roll action was deadly and the former-BBL man made some crucial plays at important periods to push his side over the line.

Brayden Inger. Photo by Matt Cook.

Sam Newman had a chance to clinch the win on the buzzer but wasn’t able to get a concrete look at the basket in what was a frenetic finale, and Storm’s habit of sneaking through thanks to late drama came to an end. Last year they survived last second scares in both the semi-final and final of the playoffs, with plenty of other close calls coming in 2022/23’s unbeaten campaign and before, but here they were on the wrong side of a thriller.

Nonetheless, it can still go down as a successful season for Storm, with another trophy to add to the ever-growing cabinet and a National Cup final appearance. It’s the first time since 2019 that the side from Hemel won’t be making the trip to Manchester for the campaign’s final matchup, with four playoff finals in a row following the curtailed, Covid-affected 2019/20 season.

They started this semi-final well, a three from captain Newman and five unanswered points sparking the deafening sounds of drums and vuvuzelas around the Dome, but the Breakers answered back to lead by five at the first break as Storm’s offence came to a halt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ellis and Darien Nelson-Henry looked like taking control of the tie inside the paint, combining for 16 second-quarter points, and the latter had a near double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds. Some late firepower from Spencer ensured the guests remained in front as the half-time buzzer sounded, however - 40-43 the score.

Darien Nelson-Henry. Photo by Matt Cook.

A fast start to the third period pushed Storm ahead and it felt as though now was the time for them to stamp their authority. But maybe they missed their opportunity and headed into the last quarter just two ahead, 67-65 in front.

They stretched their advantage to a game-high six shortly into the fourth, but again MK worked their way back. The visitors held a five-point lead with just over two minutes remaining but back-to-back Nelson Henry scores reduced it to three.

Ellis missed a tough look with 56 seconds on the clock, but a stop owing to some fine defensive play from Tra’Michael Moton led to a fastbreak Newman layup that left the scores hanging at 85-86 to MK with 31 seconds to play. The Breakers used the entirety of the shot clock but Kai Walker missed from long range and Ellis tipped to Newman for a chance to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Storm guard collected the ball and looked for a route to glory, but perhaps unaware of the limited time remaining, he was swamped on the halfway line and slipped as he looked to heave a shot towards the basket. Alas, it wasn’t to be and the travelling Breakers fans’ ecstatic celebrations began as they booked their tickets to Manchester to face Reading next week.

With another season in the books at Storm, we’d like to say a huge thank you to all our fans for your unshakeable support. We couldn’t have done it without you, and here’s to next September when we’ll go again in search of more silverware and more memories!