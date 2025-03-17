Storm rue missed opportunities as they fall to back-to-back defeats

Darien Nelson-Henry. Photo taken by Matt Cook.

Saturday’s game saw Storm fall to a narrow 72-80 defeat against Loughborough Riders in front of a sold out StormDome.

After leading going into the fourth quarter, a 15-30 final period in favour of the visitors marked a third league defeat for Storm this season.

It was a depleted Storm side in contrast to what they usually started with, as Ellis was again unable to play in line with the concussion protocol. Alongside this, other players continued to nurse minor injuries, which proved extremely tough heading into the final stretch of the game. Only 8 players from the roster saw game time in contrast to 9 players from the Riders.

It was a slow start to begin proceedings, as both teams found points hard to come by in the opening period of the game. With the scores tied at 8-8 with 3:30 left to play, the game was waiting for a spark as both teams were unable to execute their possessions, with many turnovers being forced. Both teams went into the second quarter with the scores tied at 14 apiece.

The second quarter saw the hosts begin to liven up as the period progressed. It was once again another slow start, as both teams continued to stay within arms reach of each other. However, a 6-0 run in favour of Storm looked to have shown a reaction from the hosts, with Riders forced into a timeout. Storm continued to threaten, extending their lead to eight points as time reached the last 30 seconds of the half. However, a Seth Wylie three pointer brought the game back into the balance of only five points, which was one of many key moments to the final result.

It was the visitors who came out faster in the second half, regaining a three point lead with just 1:30 gone in the second half. However, Storm remained composed, and continued to work the ball inside to the presence of Darien Nelson-Henry, who eventually led the team to 27 points and 14 rebounds. As the quarter progressed, Nelson-Henry was able to take advantage of his ability, scoring on numerous occasions, with Storm looking to head into the final quarter with a 9 point lead. However, the hosts experienced a familiar feeling to the end of the first half, as a Riders basket brought the game back to just 7 points, heading into the final quarter.

It was important for Storm to control the tempo of the final period with a lead. However, Loughborough were quick to apply pressure onto Storm, executing on many occasions and punishing mistakes. The fast tempo set by the Riders seemed to cause Storm to rush their offense, as they struggled to execute to the extent of the visitors. After Loughborough extended their lead to 7, Storm swiftly brought the deficit back to just two points before a dagger three pointer stunned the Storm crowd into silence. With time expiring, the Riders held on to their lead, winning 72-80.

It was a disappointing loss for Storm, who now fall to two consecutive defeats after last weekend’s defeat to the Essex Rebels. It is now crucial for Storm to respond quickly next weekend as they travel to the Bristol Hurricanes. Whilst that game is significant for Storm, their next home game sees them host the Newcastle Knights in the last home game of the regular season on Saturday 29th March, tip off 7pm. Tickets are already selling fast so to guarantee your entry, secure your tickets using the Fanbase platform.