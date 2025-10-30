Storm look to return to winning ways with trip up north

Storm travel to Yorkshire

Hemel Storm travel to Yorkshire Dragons on Saturday, hoping to bounce back from defeat last weekend and regain their winning mojo. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the clash…

Head-to-Head Record:

Games played: 11

Storm wins: 7

Dragons wins: 4

*All competitions, since start of 2021/22 season.

**Includes games against Bradford Dragons, Yorkshire’s former name.

British Championship Basketball League Positions:

Storm: 7th

Dragons: 11th

Opposition Scout Report:

Having rebranded from Bradford to Yorkshire, the Dragons were busy recruiting over the summer.

Sharpshooter Corey Johnson was poached from Newcastle Knights, alongside Logan Rooney.

Johnson, who was born in Canada and graduated from Harvard University, lists Leicester Riders, Newcastle Eagles and Derby Trailblazers as his previous homes in England, as well as a spell in Spain.

Rooney spent his university days at Saint Martin and has also previously suited up for Loughborough Riders, impressing with his versatility and dynamism.

Elsewhere, Nick Lewis arrived from SLB Manchester Giants, picking up September’s BCB Player of the Month award, and Centre David Ulph has signed from Cheshire Phoenix, having spent the last six seasons in the top flight of British basketball.

Experienced British guard Jordan Whelan has been retained, counting London Lions, Worcester Wolves and Manchester Giants among his former clubs.

Memorable Meeting:

Saturday 20th April, 2024

NBL Division One Playoff Semi-Final

Storm secured their spot in the 2023/24 NBL Division One playoff final with a tight-fought semi-final win over Bradford Dragons at the StormDome.

Darien Nelson-Henry and Taylor Johnson led the way in front of a loud home crowd, scoring 21 and 19 points, and a late Dragons comeback wasn’t enough as Justin Williams missed an effort on the buzzer to steal it.

The trip to Manchester the following week proved a success for Mark Clark’s men, who overcame Reading Rockets 87-84 to secure the club’s second consecutive playoff title.

Last Time Out:

Storm fell to their second defeat of the BCB league campaign, losing 89-79 in Nottingham.

The Hoods’ pace was too much to handle in the first half, with Storm again starting slowly, and a late fightback proved in vain. The returning Taylor Johnson top scored with 26, while Matt Norman mustered 12 and Darien Nelson-Henry 10.

The Dragons had a busy and successful weekend, booking their place in the BCB Trophy final on Friday before claiming a league win over Loughborough Riders on Sunday.

Their 77-93 trophy semi-final win over Falkirk Fury came off the back of an inspired showing from Johnson and Whelan, who scored 30 and 26 points respectively, and owed much to a rampant third quarter.

Johnson impressed again in their 94-73 victory on Sunday, notching 20 to reach a half-century of points for the weekend, but it was Lewis who top scored with 24, to go with 12 assists.

From The Locker Room:

Jack Burnell: “We’ve had a few changes recently, so right now it’s about finding our rhythm and getting back into our groove as a group.

“The energy in practice has been really positive, and we’re starting to build some good chemistry.

“We know it’s always a tough trip up to Yorkshire, but we’re focused on putting together a solid performance and continuing to take steps forward as a team.”

When, Where and How to Follow:

Storm will travel to The Inspire Centre in Halifax, HX1 3UZ, with tip-off scheduled for 6.15pm.

For those not able to make the long journey, you can follow using either the livestream on the BCB YouTube channel or the livestats.