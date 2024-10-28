Storm go 4-0 with a win on the road at Loughborough

Tra'Michael Moton - Photos by Nicola C Creative

Saturday’s game saw Hemel Storm defeat Loughborough Riders 75-85 in what was a competitive affair.

Lead by American Tra’Michael Moton with 31 points, the second quarter proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Storm become the only undefeated side in NBL Division One.

Storm started the first quarter in control, with Moton scoring two quick fire three-pointers to give Storm an early 2-8 lead. However, the home side were keen to protect their home court, forcing Storm into many turnovers, as well as executing their own possessions. A 15-0 run in favour of the Riders meant that Storm had work to do before the end of the quarter to ensure that they remained within reach of the hosts. Storm were able to recover and tied the scores up at the end of the first quarter 18-18.

The opening exchanges of the second quarter remained closely-fought, with both teams looking to create momentum in their favour. After Darien Nelson-Henry tipped the ball in with 5:11 left to play, Storm led by 8 as Coach Maynard was forced into a timeout. Both teams traded baskets towards the end of the half, however, an excellent scoring run in the middle of the second period sent the visitors into the half time break, leading 33-42.

Storm began the second half as they ended the first, extending their lead further, after Moton’s three pointer put the visitors up by 15 points. Whilst Loughborough looked to respond, with Wylie sinking a three pointer of his own, as well as Justin Hedley beginning to score from driving inside, Storm looked in control of the game as they reduced the number of turnovers, and began to execute their plays. The end of the third quarter was once again a scrappy affair, as Storm led 52-53 going into the final period.

With Storm looking to protect the lead they had worked hard for, and maybe look to extend it further, they would have to start the fourth quarter fast. They did so in style, with a 0-8 scoring run to force the Riders head coach into another timeout. Storm extended the lead to a game high of 25 points midway through the final period, however, began to relax which allowed the hosts to apply some pressure. As Storm began to commit turnovers, the lead was getting smaller as Riders looked to punish on any opportunity given to them. However, a three pointer from Jarvis Chater confirmed victory, as both sides battled out the closing stages. Storm took the win in a competitive game, with a 75-85 victory.

Although low-scoring, Storm would be happy with another victory in what is a tough place to travel to. Despite moments of setbacks, Storm were able to respond to these, showing character and immense talent to secure what is an important victory.

After next week’s KitKing Trophy Semi Final away at MK Breakers, Storm return home on Saturday 9th November to face MK Breakers in what is a highly-anticipated matchup. Make sure to secure your tickets using via the Fanbase platform.