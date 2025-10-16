Storm face league clash in Loughborough

Storm travel to Loughborough on Saturday

Hemel Storm travel to Loughborough Riders on Saturday for their first away assignment of the British Championship Basketball league season.

Head-to-Head Record:

Games played: 11

Storm wins: 9

Riders wins: 2

*All competitions, since start of 2021/22 season.

British Championship Basketball League Positions:

Storm: 8th

Riders: 12th

Opposition Scout Report:

Led by last season’s NBL Division One Coach of the Year Will Maynard, the Riders boast a youthful and athletic roster.

The loss of talisman Victor Ndoukou, who made last season’s Team of the Year, to a full-time SLB contract with Leicester Riders is a blow, although it remains to be seen whether he still suits up for Loughborough, as he has in recent years given the clubs’ close connection.

Regardless, they’ve recruited well over the summer and picked up bright British guard Johde Campbell, formerly of Nottingham Hoods, as well as retaining Seth Wylie and American Michael Joiner.

Fellow American guard Jalen Cook has signed after graduating from Louisiana State University, as well as Great Britain 3x3 international Tomide Akinsiku.

Memorable Meeting:

Saturday 28th January, 2023

NBL Division One

Loughborough Riders 99-108 Hemel Storm (OT)

Storm edged over the line in an overtime epic at Loughborough University in early 2023, with a late alley-oop forcing the additional period in which the guests were able to uphold their unbeaten record.

They suffered something of a National Cup hangover, having clinched that title in Manchester the previous week, and stumbled out of the blocks to give the Riders an early lead.

It was one they held for the majority of the match, but as was the theme of an unforgettable campaign, Storm’s big players stepped up when it mattered. With 3.8 seconds remaining and the score sat at 86-84, Dru Spinks called a timeout to draw up his play and advance the ball to the frontcourt.

There, Sam Newman inbounded into the hands of the aerial Aaryn Rai who tipped home to complete the alley-oop move and level the scores before the final buzzer.

They ran away with it in overtime, scoring 22 points in the five-minute period to clinch a 99-108 victory.

Rai had 33 points, while Taylor Johnson posted 22 and Hakeem Sylla secured his typical 23-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Last Time Out:

It was a narrow defeat for Storm in their BCB league opener, losing out 91-93 to Reading Rockets in a thriller at the StormDome.

There were plenty of positives to take away, fighting back from a slow start to hold a commanding fourth-quarter lead, but they’ll hope to be more ruthless in the future after coming unstuck in the closing stages.

It was also a loss for the Riders as they opened their league campaign at home against Nottingham Hoods.

A disappointing second quarter, losing the period by 10 points, proved the difference in an attritional, low-scoring 58-69 defeat. Campbell top scored with 13, supported by Cook’s 12 and Akinsiku’s 11.

From The Locker Room:

Brayden Inger: “As a group we look forward to this weekend to get our league campaign on track, especially after our loss to Reading. We knew Reading would come out firing as a Storm v Rockets matchup is never boring, but it took us too long to get started.

“Another game down to the wire for us, we’ve learnt this season is all about margins as it’s proven a step up from last with teams getting stronger.

“As we look ahead to Loughborough we know they are also a good team with guys who can tilt the scale if they get going like Campbell and Wylie so it’s up to us to stick to the plan, handle business and return home with a W!”

When, Where and How to Follow:

Tip-off is scheduled for 6pm at the Loughborough University Netball Centre, LE11 3TS. Tickets are available here, or you can follow along from home with either the livestream or stats.