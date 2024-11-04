Storm exit the KitKing Trophy at the hands of the Breakers
With the hosts dominating in front of their vocal fanbase, especially in the second and third quarter, Storm were unable to create any momentum throughout the game, meaning that the Breakers progress through to the final.
After Storm took an early 0-5 lead, Breakers responded in style, with three pointers from Robinson and Walker to open their account.
Despite a three pointer from Veron Eze, two successive three pointers from former Storm player Blayne Freckleton put the hosts into a 24-23 lead to end the first quarter.
The second period proved to change the dynamic of the tie completely, with the Breakers gaining momentum.
An 11-3 run in the opening 3:30 of the quarter moved the hosts into a nine point lead before Sam Newman responded with a three pointer of his own.
Storm began to claw back the deficit before a strategic timeout from Breakers coach Billy Beddow-Patel put an end to any Storm momentum.
The home side once again asserted their dominance, punishing missed opportunities from Storm to lead 50-42 heading into the half time break.
Storm had to respond in the third quarter after the first half setback, however, were forced into a timeout after a frantic start.
Storm began to relax after the timeout, with Eze’s and-one dunk looking to inject a new burst of energy into the visitors.
However, the dominance of the agile KJ Johnson, alongside the presence of Scarborough and Nate Robinson were proving too tough to handle, giving the Breakers a double digit lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
A three pointer from Matt Disu forced the home side into a timeout in an attempt to break up the momentum, before Breakers punished Storm with a showcase of good midrange accuracy, alongside their precise shooting from outside the three point arc, to ultimately run out winners.
Storm have the opportunity to right their wrongs next weekend as they take on Milton Keynes Breakers in the league in front of their home crowd.