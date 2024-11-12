Storm exact revenge over MK to remain undefeated in the league

Hemel Storm were too hot to handle for MK Breakers, with an electrifying third quarter proving enough to avenge last weekend’s KitKing Trophy semi-final defeat.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tra’Michael Moton shone again, backing up recent standout performances with another top display. He had 29 points, shooting a clinical 71% from three-point range as he pulled apart the Breakers in front of an approving Storm support.

In the decisive third period, in which Storm scored 32 points and blew their visitors away by a commanding 15, he had 14 of his own including a 4-point play as his three-point attempt was good despite being fouled and he made no mistake in completing the action as he tucked away the free-throw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darien Nelson-Henry was crucial in Storm’s winning cause, battling fiercely under the basket with Breakers’ man Chris Tawiah to pull down a game-high 10 rebounds. His influence was felt on the offensive end as well, grabbing 14 points and facilitating play with 6 assists - also the most among all those on the court.

Tra'Michael Moton

The real difference from last week, where the Breakers downed the Storm, was in the home side’s defence. Storm scored the same amount of points - 88 - but conceded 32 less and it saw them come out on the winning side this time around.

KJ Johnson was kept under control, never really exerting his grip on the tie despite leading MK’s scoring with 21 and the only other man to make double digits for the visitors was Adrian Scarborough who had 13.

Nate Robinson, who plagued Storm with 29 points last time out, was kept well on the periphery and a frustrating evening for him yielded just four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth Storm looked more united and willing to battle in a way they failed to last week. The whole team came together and defied their opposition, working hard to fight for loose balls and taking pride in protecting their own basket, with the results evident.

A measure of their tenacity was the 28 points they scored on the fast break, hustling and giving everything they had to run the length of the floor in order to get the defining edge.

Exemplifying the complete team performance of the hosts was Ade Atiba, who did the job required of him by Mark Clark perfectly in his 10 minutes on court, filling in admirably for Matt Ellis who was battling foul trouble.

The Breakers started the faster of the teams - three of Nate Robinson’s four total points coming inside the first two minutes, but a pair of Jack Burnell free throws moved Storm into the ascendancy with just over a minute of the first period to play. From that point on, they never surrendered the lead again and gradually eased away from their MK visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Newman got a late three pointer to go and Storm led 21-18 at the first break.

Matt Ellis was working hard inside the paint and his evening constituted a steady 18 points and eight rebounds. His side pushed the deficit briefly into double-digits in the second quarter, but the half-time buzzer blew with the arrears cut to seven - 39-32 the score.

Moton caught fire after the interval and with the able support of Newman’s own long range shooting, the Breakers couldn’t cope. MK’s rowdy away following, aided by the presence of a full drum kit, helped to create a deafening atmosphere in the StormDome but it was the home fans who were cheering louder as their side enjoyed themselves on the court.

Storm’s period of dominance saw them establish an imposing 23 point lead by the end of the third quarter and it allowed them to cruise to victory - 88-68 the final margin.

Check out photos from the game here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win moves Storm back to the top of the table as they remain the only undefeated team in the league. Derby Trailblazers are the only side to lose just once, with everyone else suffering at least two defeats and it leaves the back-to-back Playoff Champions looking down ominously.

Next up for Mark Clark’s men is a double-header weekend, with a league trip to Reading followed by the beginning of their National Cup campaign as they visit Barking on Sunday.

Storm return home on Saturday 23rd November with a 7pm tip off against Nottingham Hoods. Make sure to secure your tickets via the Fanbase platform.

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photos by Matt Cook