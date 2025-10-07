Shendish Golf Club Crowned CBL Champions – But Is This Community Gem Under Threat?
After a strong season, Shendish entered their final match needing a decisive away win at Chesfield Downs to leapfrog rivals Mill Green and secure top spot. In a stunning display of skill and determination, the team delivered a flawless 6–0 victory — a first in the club’s history — clinching the division and earning the highest points tally of the season.
Their momentum carried into the playoffs, where they edged past Mill Green 3.5–2.5 in a gritty semi-final before facing Chartridge in a nail-biting final. With both teams securing 2–1 away wins, Shendish’s superior aggregate score sealed the championship.
Captain John Lane, whose leadership has been praised for blending continuity with fresh energy, led a squad of 24 players throughout the season. But as Lane himself noted, this victory was built on more than just match-day performances — it was the result of season-long commitment, depth, and the unwavering spirit of the club.