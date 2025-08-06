Sam makes it six at Storm

Sam Newman

Hemel Storm are pleased to confirm that point-guard Sam Newman will return for the 2025/26 campaign, making it six seasons at the club.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newman first signed for Storm in 2019, joining from Essex Leopards, and hasn’t looked back since, becoming a fan favourite and one of the league’s best British talents.

He spent a year away with the Essex Rebels but his heart never really left Hemel and it’s no surprise that new Head Coach Jake Rothauge made last season’s captain one of his first priorities when it came to assembling his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newman’s time at Storm has yielded six trophies, including the quadruple-winning season of 2022/23, and he was named MVP when his side won the NBL Division One Playoff Final in 2024.

He’s emerged as an influential member and integral part of the club and his leadership qualities shone as Storm romped to the Division One Title last time out. Perhaps best known for his creative ability and an eye for an outrageous pass, he is the NBL Division One all-time assist leader and his poise on the ball is crucial in allowing Storm to control the tempo of a game.

On his return, he described himself as "ecstatic", expanding to say “It’s great to be back for year six! We’ve made a habit of winning over the past 3 years but as always the league gets stronger and people want our spot.”

“It looks like we’ve had a strong summer again so I'm excited to get back on court with our new unit and set the bar high!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone at Storm is delighted that Sam will once more suit up in Storm’s colours and look forward to seeing him back on the court soon.

The captain is the first of our summer signings so make sure to look out for more news in the coming days.

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals