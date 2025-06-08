Rain hits all games in a mixed weekend for Hemel Hempstead's teams

There was mixed results for Hemel Hempstead this weekend with the rain having its say in all the games.

But there was a tense rain-affected for the second team, while the fourth team fell to a big defeat. Here is our round-up of this week's action.

1st XI (A) vs Chorleywood 1st XI - Championship

The threat of rain was determining a lot of toss winning captain's decisions across the Herts League, Hemel won the toss and inserted Chorleywood. For a side that had lost their previous 4 games they did surprisingly well, making it to 239 - 7 from their 50 overs. Ed Pike (2 - 25) and Darren James (2 - 37) led the wicket taking for Hemel. Then the heavens opened and the game was washed out. Chorleywood probably the happier as they avoided another defeat.

2nd XI (H) vs Wheathampstead 1st XI - Div. 3A

Hemel were put in and scored 235 - 6 in their 50 overs with openers Tayyab Sadiq - up from 3rd XI - scoring 57 and Tom Waterton 65 putting on 124 for the first wicket. Charlie Hoskins managed to bludgeon 48 from 43 b XI (A) Langleybury 2nd XIalls (5X4s, 1X6) from 3. Rain then played its part but the Heath Park was up to it and the DLS system came into play. Wheathampstead were set a target of 165 from 30 overs. Hemel managed to keep them to 159 - 9 to claim the win and 30 points. Charlie Hoskins took out the tail for Hemel to end with 3 - 26 as Hemel moved up to the dizzy heights of 5th in the division.

3rd XI (A) vs Langleybury 2nd XI - Div. 6A

Called off by Langleybury on Saturday morning as ground unplayable after Friday night rain.

4th XI (H) vs Boxmoor 2nd XI - Div. 8 West

Rain which effected Hemel 2nd XI at Heath Park seemed to have missed the 4th XI next door as they managed to lose their local derby game against Boxmoor 2nd XI. Put in Boxmoor made it to 174 - 8 from their 40 overs built around 52* from Craig Gorham at no. 5. Akshay Shah led the Hemel bowlers with 3 - 28 supported by Ernie Coldwell with 2 - 16. Hemel 4ths were then bowled out for 115 in 26 overs to lose by 59 runs. Tyler James top scoring on 21. Result moved Boxmoor up to 2nd in Div. 8 and Hemel rest at 4th.

5th XI (H) vs Boxmoor 3rd XI - Div. 12 West

Like the 1st XI this game was rained off although this time Hemel had managed to bat and put themselves into an interesting position. Boxmoor 3rds made 189 - 7 from their 40 overs with Miles Bernard (2 - 23) and Sham Akhtar (2 - 34) their leading bowlers. Dhruv Thakkar (54) and Tom Sutton (51) hit 50's for Boxmoor. Hemel then made it to 59 - 0 with Phil Smith (27*0 and Ted Butler (24*) from 15 overs before the heavens opened and the game was called off.