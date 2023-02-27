News you can trust since 1858
​Two more wins for unbeaten Storm

Last weekend saw Hemel Storm face Derby Trailblazers in a top-of-the-table clash at home and in-form Solent Kestrels on the road, both games going to the wire but unbeaten Storm extending their lead at the summit.

By Ollie Heathcote
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:13pm

​Saturday’s game against Trailblazers started in the visitors’ favour, however, a sensational second quarter from Storm turned the scoreline around with them leading by 11 at half time.

Derby cut the lead to four points, before a buzzer beater by Aaryn Rai to end the third put Storm in control before they pulled away for a 110-89 success.

In contrast, the game against Solent Kestrels was far from comfortable as Storm sneaked to a 97-93 win.

Seth Swalve in action for Hemel Storm. Photo by Jo Charles.
Kestrels led 43-35 at half-time, before star player Ricky Madison was ejected which turned the game in Storm’s favour who led by one going into the final quarter, eventually controlling the latter stages despite Kestrels fighting back.

Top Scorers vs Trailblazers: Taylor Johnson and Aaryn Rai: 34 points, Seth Swalve: 18 points, Sam Newman: 14 points

Top Scorers vs Kestrels: Taylor Johnson: 36 points, Aaryn Rai: 32 points, Hakeem Sylla: 16 points.

Storm host Nottingham Hoods on Saturday, 7pm start.

