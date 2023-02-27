​Two more wins for unbeaten Storm

​Saturday’s game against Trailblazers started in the visitors’ favour, however, a sensational second quarter from Storm turned the scoreline around with them leading by 11 at half time.

Derby cut the lead to four points, before a buzzer beater by Aaryn Rai to end the third put Storm in control before they pulled away for a 110-89 success.

In contrast, the game against Solent Kestrels was far from comfortable as Storm sneaked to a 97-93 win.

Seth Swalve in action for Hemel Storm. Photo by Jo Charles.

Kestrels led 43-35 at half-time, before star player Ricky Madison was ejected which turned the game in Storm’s favour who led by one going into the final quarter, eventually controlling the latter stages despite Kestrels fighting back.

Top Scorers vs Trailblazers: Taylor Johnson and Aaryn Rai: 34 points, Seth Swalve: 18 points, Sam Newman: 14 points

Top Scorers vs Kestrels: Taylor Johnson: 36 points, Aaryn Rai: 32 points, Hakeem Sylla: 16 points.