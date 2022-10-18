Tudors' unbeaten run ends but Berkhamsted win at Harlow
Hemel Hempstead Town saw their five-match unbeaten run end at home to struggling Cheshunt on Saturday as their visitors secured only their second win of the National League South season.
With Cheshunt on a ten-game losing streak it looked odds on that it would be a home win but football isn’t like that and despite much huffing and puffing, Hemel just couldn’t break down the Ambers resistance and were dealt the almost inevitable sucker punch when the visitors took a late lead and despite some late pressure, they held on to take the points.
With 10 minutes left they forced a corner that was met at the back post by a Tudors defender who could only head it back across the face of goal where Chris Harris just got in front of ex-Tudor Rowan Liburd and he headed home to seal the points.
Berkhamsted, meanwhile, ran out 2-1 winners at Harlow Town in the SPL, Adam Watkins and Alie Bangura with the goals.